Michael O’Bernicia on Locked & Loaded with Rick Munn

Here is my appearance on Locked & Loaded with Rick Munn, which was recorded ‘live’ on TNT Radio, on 25/03/2022.

In a fast-moving and broad ranging interview, Rick and I discuss various topics related to COVID-1984, including the latest state of play in the Midazolam Murders case, which is set to lurch forward any day now.

Other subject covered include The Great British Mortgage Swindle, which Rick believes will become even more significant a documentary than it already is over the next couple of years, with millions of UK mortgagors currently in arrears and terrified of losing their homes.

You can check out Rick’s growing library of essential podcasts here:

Locked & Loaded with Rick Munn

