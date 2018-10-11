Under his former professional name, The Bernician performed more than 300 gigs on the stand-up comedy circuit; wrote and staged two critically acclaimed London plays; taught stand-up to a giggle of fledgling comics who went on to professional careers; co-produced and co-directed a critically acclaimed 35mm short film; and played supporting roles in mainstream and independent film and television productions; in addition to co-producing and marketing a #1 hit Danish action comedy and directing his award-winning debut feature film, Nefarious, which is set for release on DVD, VOD platforms and in cinemas in 2025.

As M O'B, he went on to draft the first legal argument by a lay advocate to be established as a point of UK law; as well as creating and publishing free online content that has had more than 8 million downloads; whilst co-producing and directing his highly rated second feature film, The Great British Mortgage Swindle, which was released in 2018; followed by The Three Faced Terrorist in 2022 - the most heavily censored of all MOB's work to date. He is also a recalcitrant philosopher; a revisionist historian; the founding sovereign of Universal Community Trust; and the draftsman of the UCT Treaty.