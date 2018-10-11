Welcome to the Chronicles of the Life & Times of The Bernician
Under his former professional name, The Bernician performed more than 300 gigs on the stand-up comedy circuit; wrote and staged two critically acclaimed London plays; taught stand-up to a giggle of fledgling comics who went on to professional careers; co-produced and co-directed a critically acclaimed 35mm short film; and played supporting roles in mainstream and independent film and television productions; in addition to co-producing and marketing a #1 hit Danish action comedy and directing his award-winning debut feature film, Nefarious, which is set for release on DVD, VOD platforms and in cinemas in 2025.
As M O'B, he went on to draft the first legal argument by a lay advocate to be established as a point of UK law; as well as creating and publishing free online content that has had more than 8 million downloads; whilst co-producing and directing his highly rated second feature film, The Great British Mortgage Swindle, which was released in 2018; followed by The Three Faced Terrorist in 2022 - the most heavily censored of all MOB's work to date. He is also a recalcitrant philosopher; a revisionist historian; the founding sovereign of Universal Community Trust; and the draftsman of the UCT Treaty.
Featured Video
Crimes of COVID-1984 Podcast | The Case Against Hancock et al
The Case Against Hancock et al
Here lies The Case Against Hancock, Whitty, Vallance and Ferguson [recorded ‘live’], featuring a summary of the material evidence that was dismissed as ‘hearsay’ three times by Westminster Magistrates’ Court, which will now be presented in the Court of Public Record, whilst another application for warrants to arrest the usual suspects is being prepared concurrently.
Featured Article on Banking Crimes
Refusing to take lies for truth
Lien On Banksters | A Potential Remedy For 11 Million Void Mortgagors
In the absence of any realistic possibility of obtaining justice against the banksters in an increasingly tyrannous system, which we have already seen time and time again is rigged to protect them from the consequences of their myriad of crimes, we have been forced to identify, develop and implement a Common Law remedy for the TGBMS Claimants, which this article will endeavour to summarise and explain.
It is a remedy which not only requires no legal enforcement, it is also outside the jurisdiction of the courts and has the potential to indemnify every void mortgagor in the country for the losses they have incurred [or might incur] because of a fraudulently registered mortgage.
Featured Historical Article
The Trojan History of The Common Law
From Brutus to Magna Carta 2020 | The British Common Law Timeline
1103 BC – According to the Historical Triads, Morgan and Waddell, Britain was founded by Brutus and the Trojans, as a free and sovereign nation, in which all men and women were considered equal to the king.
This ancient assertion was corroborated by Lord Chief Justice Coke, in Preface to Vol. iii. of Reports, when he affirmed that the Original Laws of this land were composed of such elements as Brutus first selected from the Ancient Greek and Trojan Institutions.
Featured Podcast
Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends | Ep 74: Michael O'Bernicia
Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends | Ep 74: Michael O'Bernicia
Today’s podcast features someone who is not a usual interview guest. After having an in-depth conversation with him about his current work, I realized that our guest, Michael O’Bernicia, has an amazing story to tell about his encounters with certain “powerful” people in politics and finance.
What I appreciated was that rather than focus on the usual tale of fraud and corruption, Michael came up with an innovative plan that could be a way out of the mess we are in. I can assure you that you will be fascinated and inspired by this unusual and amazing story.
Featured Article in Critical thinking
The Defendants & Their Gates Connections | Matt Hancock
The Defendants & Their Gates Connections | Matt Hancock
Here lies the first in a series of posts exposing the multitude of frauds, of which Matt Hancock, Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and Neil Ferguson stand accused in PUB’s Private Criminal Prosecution, beginning with the connections between the former secretary of state for the Department of Health & Social Care and Bill Gates.
In the following passages, Hancock is referred to as the 1st defendant, whilst Whitty is the 2nd, Vallance is the 3rd and Ferguson is the 4th defendant.
Featured Article from The Bernician Chronicles
All The World or Nothing
An Introduction To The Bernician Chronicles
This is an introduction to The Bernician Chronicles, the eclectic journal of my life and times as a comedian, playwright and a filmmaker, a blacklisted ‘potential subversive’ and a notoriously unrelenting recalcitrant.
It is a story that spans fifty years, which is told partly in prose and partly in extracts from my diary, which I have kept since I was a twenty two year old London comic with serious writing ambitions and a predilection for politically incorrect subject matter.
The dual purpose of these chronicles is to document the extraordinary events which have dominated my life; and to set aside persistent suspicions, doubts and lies about the life I lived before I changed my last name from Knighton to O’Bernicia, more than a decade ago.
Miscellanous Posts
Nefarious Review | “A Compelling Story That Enthralls As Well As Entertains”
Nefarious Review | “A Compelling Story That Enthralls As Well As Entertains” Written and directed by Michael O’Bernicia (Roadkill, The Good Cop), ‘Nefarious’ is a road movie/thriller feature that stars Kim Bodnia alongside newcomers, Conor […]
A-FP Press Release | Michael O’Bernicia Wins Award at IndieFEST Film Awards
A-FP Press Release | Michael O’Bernicia Wins Award at IndieFEST Film Awards Critically-acclaimed, maverick British filmmaker, Michael O’Bernicia [The Great British Mortgage Swindle, The Three Faced Terrorist], has won a prestigious Award of Recognition from […]
Climate-Crap AOS&NR Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO
Climate-Crap AOS&NR Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO For the purposes of making a challenge to the whole Climate-Crap narrative, in accordance with the UCT Treaty’s Aims and Objectives, Carlo Weeks has been appointed as […]
UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO Default On Climate-Crap Lien
UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO Default On Climate-Crap Lien For the purposes of making a challenge to the whole Climate-Crap narrative, in accordance with the UCT Treaty’s Aims and Objectives, Carlo Weeks has been appointed as […]
Climate-Crap NOF&OTC Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO
Climate-Crap NOF&OTC Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO For the purposes of making a challenge to the whole Climate-Crap narrative, in accordance with the UCT Treaty’s Aims and Objectives, Carlo Weeks has been appointed as […]
Climate-Crap Lien Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO
Climate-Crap Lien Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO For the purposes of making a challenge to the whole Climate-Crap narrative, in accordance with the UCT Treaty’s Aims and Objectives, Carlo Weeks has been appointed as […]
Climate-Crap NOSI Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO
Climate-Crap NOSI Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO For the purposes of making a challenge to the whole Climate-Crap narrative, in accordance with the UCT Treaty’s Aims and Objectives, Carlo Weeks has been appointed as […]
Beginner’s Guide To The Bernician Remedies
Beginner’s Guide To The Bernician Remedies For your consideration, there now follows a beginner’s guide to the most popular and well established of The Bernician Remedies, all of which have been developed and perfected over […]
“Nefarious” [2024] | A Slice of Life in The Underworld | Official Trailer
“Nefarious” [2024] | A Slice of Life in The Underworld | Official Trailer Set in the decadent early nineteen noughties, “Nefarious” is a fast-moving, character-led Guerrilla-Thriller about karma, friendship and the hypocrisy of the drugs […]
Know Thyself – Take Charge of Your Mortgage | Amandha Vollmer (ADV) with M O’B
Know Thyself – Take Charge of Your Mortgage | Amandha Vollmer (ADV) with M O’B In this eye-opening interview, Amandha Vollmer (ADV) dives deep into the realities of financial sovereignty, holistic health, and spiritual empowerment […]
Climate-Crap NOD Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO
Climate-Crap NOD Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO For the purposes of making a challenge to the whole Climate-Crap narrative, in accordance with the UCT Treaty’s Aims and Objectives, Carlo Weeks has been appointed as […]
Climate-Crap NOOTC Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO
Climate-Crap NOOTC Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO For the purposes of making a challenge to the whole Climate-Crap narrative, in accordance with the UCT Treaty’s Aims and Objectives, Carlo Weeks has been appointed […]