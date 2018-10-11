Welcome to the Chronicles of the Life & Times of The Bernician

Under his former professional name, The Bernician performed more than 300 gigs on the stand-up comedy circuit; wrote and staged two critically acclaimed London plays; taught stand-up to a giggle of fledgling comics who went on to professional careers; co-produced and co-directed a critically acclaimed 35mm short film; and played supporting roles in mainstream and independent film and television productions; in addition to co-producing and marketing a #1 hit Danish action comedy and directing his award-winning debut feature film, Nefarious, which is set for release on DVD, VOD platforms and in cinemas in 2025.

As M O'B, he went on to draft the first legal argument by a lay advocate to be established as a point of UK law; as well as creating and publishing free online content that has had more than 8 million downloads; whilst co-producing and directing his highly rated second feature film, The Great British Mortgage Swindle, which was released in 2018; followed by The Three Faced Terrorist in 2022 - the most heavily censored of all MOB's work to date. He is also a recalcitrant philosopher; a revisionist historian; the founding sovereign of Universal Community Trust; and the draftsman of the UCT Treaty.

Featured Video

Crimes of COVID-1984 Podcast | The Case Against Hancock et al

The Case Against Hancock et al

Here lies The Case Against Hancock, Whitty, Vallance and Ferguson [recorded ‘live’]featuring a summary of the material evidence that was dismissed as ‘hearsay’ three times by Westminster Magistrates’ Court, which will now be presented in the Court of Public Record, whilst another application for warrants to arrest the usual suspects is being prepared concurrently.

As is a charge list for the impeachment of Sunak, which a member of the House of Commons [who shall remain nameless for the time being] has emphatically agreed to present to fellow members of Parliament at the earliest opportunity.

Read More

Featured Article on Banking Crimes

Refusing to take lies for truth

The Enforceability & Unenforceablility of Charges Over Land

Lien On Banksters | A Potential Remedy For 11 Million Void Mortgagors

In the absence of any realistic possibility of obtaining justice against the banksters in an increasingly tyrannous system, which we have already seen time and time again is rigged to protect them from the consequences of their myriad of crimes, we have been forced to identify, develop and implement a Common Law remedy for the TGBMS Claimants, which this article will endeavour to summarise and explain.

It is a remedy which not only requires no legal enforcement, it is also outside the jurisdiction of the courts and has the potential to indemnify every void mortgagor in the country for the losses they have incurred [or might incur] because of a fraudulently registered mortgage.

Read More

Featured Historical Article

The Trojan History of The Common Law

From Brutus to Magna Carta 2020 | The British Common Law Timeline

1103 BC – According to the Historical TriadsMorgan and Waddell, Britain was founded by Brutus and the Trojans, as a free and sovereign nation, in which all men and women were considered equal to the king.

This ancient assertion was corroborated by Lord Chief Justice Coke, in Preface to Vol. iii. of Reports, when he affirmed that the Original Laws of this land were composed of such elements as Brutus first selected from the Ancient Greek and Trojan Institutions.

Read More

Featured Podcast

Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends | Ep 74: Michael O'Bernicia

Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends | Ep 74: Michael O'Bernicia

Today’s podcast features someone who is not a usual interview guest. After having an in-depth conversation with him about his current work, I realized that our guest, Michael O’Bernicia, has an amazing story to tell about his encounters with certain “powerful” people in politics and finance.

What I appreciated was that rather than focus on the usual tale of fraud and corruption, Michael came up with an innovative plan that could be a way out of the mess we are in. I can assure you that you will be fascinated and inspired by this unusual and amazing story.

Read More

Featured Article in Critical thinking

The Defendants & Their Gates Connections | Matt Hancock

The Defendants & Their Gates Connections | Matt Hancock

Here lies the first in a series of posts exposing the multitude of frauds, of which Matt Hancock, Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and Neil Ferguson stand accused in PUB’s Private Criminal Prosecution, beginning with the connections between the former secretary of state for the Department of Health & Social Care and Bill Gates.

In the following passages, Hancock is referred to as the 1st defendant, whilst Whitty is the 2nd, Vallance is the 3rd and Ferguson is the 4th defendant.

Read More

The Defendants & Their Gates Connections | Neil Ferguson

Featured Article from The Bernician Chronicles

All The World or Nothing

An Introduction To The Bernician Chronicles

This is an introduction to The Bernician Chronicles, the eclectic journal of my life and times as a comedian, playwright and a filmmaker, a blacklisted ‘potential subversive’ and a notoriously unrelenting recalcitrant.

It is a story that spans fifty years, which is told partly in prose and partly in extracts from my diary, which I have kept since I was a twenty two year old London comic with serious writing ambitions and a predilection for politically incorrect subject matter.

The dual purpose of these chronicles is to document the extraordinary events which have dominated my life; and to set aside persistent suspicions, doubts and lies about the life I lived before I changed my last name from Knighton to O’Bernicia, more than a decade ago.

Read More

The Chronicles of the Life and Times of Michael O'Bernicia

Miscellanous Posts

Beginner’s Guide To The Bernician Remedies

Beginner’s Guide To The Bernician Remedies For your consideration, there now follows a beginner’s guide to the most popular and well established of The Bernician Remedies, all of which have been developed and perfected over […]

Read more

Climate-Crap NOD Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO

Climate-Crap NOD Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO For the purposes of making a challenge to the whole Climate-Crap narrative, in accordance with the UCT Treaty’s Aims and Objectives, Carlo Weeks has been appointed as […]

Read more