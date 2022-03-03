MOB Talks To Mark Devlin | Do No Harm But Take No Shit

The first Politically Incorrect Podcast of 2022, in which I talk to Mark Devlin about Generation X and its impact upon the sudden end of COVID-1984 in Britain.

Other subjects discussed include the nature of freedom, natural law and the power of a single individual to use right action to cause a ripple effect around the world.

Shortly after this podcast was recorded, Mark’s YouTube channel was deleted for absolutely no good reason, so please subscribe to his new channel below:

https://www.youtube.com/c/MarkDevlinUK

Check out more of Mark’s work at his website:

https://www.djmarkdevlin.com

