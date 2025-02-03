Climate-Crap AOS&NR Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO

For the purposes of making a challenge to the whole Climate-Crap narrative, in accordance with the UCT Treaty’s Aims and Objectives, Carlo Weeks has been appointed as UCT Climate Change Ambassador and he has already engaged all the major players involved in peddling the international scam in an administrative process, which will terminate with Perfected Liens over the personal property of the individuals concerned.

After the failure of the parties to respond appropriately to Notice of Conditional Acceptance, Notice of Opportunity To Cure and the Notice of Default, Notice of Security Interest was duly served, which was followed by an Affidavit of Obligation, otherwise known as a Lien, Notice of Fault & Opportunity To Cure and Notice and the final Notice of Default, an Affidavit of Service & Non-Response was served.

AFFIDAVIT OF SERVICE & NON-RESPONSE

A Verified Plain Statement of the Facts

I, Carlo Weeks, an adult flesh and blood man of sound mind, do state unequivocally that I served the following documents on:

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Jim Skea, Chair The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Celeste Saulo, Secretary-General The World Meteorological Organization and Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General The International Maritime Organization by Royal Mail Recorded Delivery:

1. NOTICE OF CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE DATED 09 July 2024, ROYAL MAIL

RECORDED DELIVERY VE255567533GB;

2. NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO CURE DATED 01 August 2024, ROYAL MAIL

RECORDED DELIVERY VE255567516GB;

3. NOTICE OF DEFAULT DATED 09 August 2024, ROYAL MAIL RECORDED

DELIVERY VE255567710GB;

4. NOTICE OF LIEN INTEREST DATED 27th August 2024, ROYAL MAIL RECORDED

DELIVERY VE255566630GB;

5. AFFIDAVIT OF OBLIGATION DATED 30th September 2024, ROYAL MAIL RECORDED

DELIVERY BH214118053GB;

6. NOTICE OF FAULT & OPPORTUNITY TO CURE DATED 28th October 2024, ROYAL MAIL RECORDED DELIVERY BH214118230GB;

7. NOTICE OF DEFAULT DATED 21st November 2024, ROYAL MAIL RECORDED DELIVERY VE015788712GB.

The Respondents have subsequently failed to deliver appropriate and timely responses to any of the

documents listed above.

AFFIRMATION

I hereby affirm and declare upon my own unlimited commercial liability and under penalty of perjury, that the foregoing is true, complete and correct, and not misleading.

By: Carlo Weeks

Authorised Representative for The Indigenous Peoples of the Nations within the jurisdiction of The Universal Community Trust (Lien Claimants)

All Rights Reserved – Without Recourse – Non-Assumpsit

Errors & Omissions Excepted

VERIFICATION

Affirmed, autographed and sealed before me, ____________________, on the _______ day of the month of December, in the year two thousand and twenty four.

NAME & ADDRESS OF NOTARY PUBLIC Seal:

Signed: _______________________________

NOTICE is hereby given that the Respondent has three (3) days after receipt of this Affidavit of Service to rebut, deny, or otherwise prove invalid the statement of the facts contained herein. Failure to deliver an appropriate response within the stated time will comprise the tacit procuration of the Respondent’s agreement that the contents of this Affidavit are true, correct and complete, and not misleading.

