UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO Default On Climate-Crap Lien

For the purposes of making a challenge to the whole Climate-Crap narrative, in accordance with the UCT Treaty’s Aims and Objectives, Carlo Weeks has been appointed as UCT Climate Change Ambassador and he has already engaged all the major players involved in peddling the international scam in an administrative process, which will terminate with Perfected Liens over the personal property of the individuals concerned.

After the failure of the parties to respond appropriately to Notice of Conditional Acceptance, Notice of Opportunity To Cure and the Notice of Default, Notice of Security Interest was duly served, which was followed by an Affidavit of Obligation, otherwise known as a Lien, over the personal assets of the Lien Debtors, and Notice of Fault & Opportunity To Cure, notice that the Lien Debtors have defaulted on the Lien was served.

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations

760 United Nations Plaza, Manhattan, New York City, New York, US 10017-6818

Co-Respondent

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Jim Skea IPCC Chair

c/o World Meteorological Organization

7 bis Avenue de la Paix

C.P. 2300

CH- 1211 Geneva 2, Switzerland

Co-Respondent

The World Meteorological Organization

Celeste Saulo Secretary-General

c/o World Meteorological Organization

7 bis Avenue de la Paix

C.P. 2300

CH- 1211 Geneva 2, Switzerland

Co-Respondent

The International Maritime Organization

Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General

4, Albert Embankment

London

SE1 7SR

United Kingdom

21st November 2024

NOTICE OF DEFAULT

NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL

NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT

Dear António Guterres, Jim Skea, Celeste Saulo and Arsenio Dominguez,

Following your organisation’s failure to respond to to the notarised AFFIDAVIT OF OBLIGATION dated 30th September 2024, and served by Royal Mail Recorded Delivery BH214118053GB via the IMO on 4th October 2024, as well as NOTICE OF FAULT & OPPORTUNITY TO CURE dated

28th October 2024, and served by Royal Mail Recorded Delivery BH214118230GB via the IMO on

29th October 2024. Individual copies were certified as delivered to the WMO on the 08th October 2024, the IPCC on the 08th October 2024 and the UN on the 15th October 2024.

Therefore, I hereby serve NOTICE OF DEFAULT. Exemplary damages now apply.

With sincerity and honour,

By: Carlo Weeks

Climate Change Ambassador for The Universal Community Trust

Mailing Location Redacted

All Rights Reserved – Without Prejudice – Without Recourse

Non-Assumpsit Errors & Omissions Excepted – Strictly no rights of Usufruct

