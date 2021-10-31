Leicester Hospital Holds Man Prisoner & Forcibly Medicates Him

This article stands as an urgent and serious warning to the CEO of Leicester Partnership NHS Trust and the staff in the Ashby Ward at the Bradgate Department of Mental Health, Glenfield Hospital, whom prima facie evidence suggests are complicit in the unlawful sectioning, detention and forced medication of a beneficiary of the People’s Union of Britain [PUB].

The Demonstrable Facts

On 20th October, 2021, Carl Scrivens, of Coalville, Leicestershire, was relaxing at home when a gaggle of social workers, council employees and police started to bang on his door.

He politely informed them that he did not want to speak with them and that they should leave but they ignored him, and, aided and abetted by the police, his front door was then battered down, before he was kidnapped and ‘sectioned’ by way of a plainly void warrant.

Void Warrant

This warrant has been purportedly initiated by an unidentified individual named Ntoko Collins but the grounds for the application are self-evidently non-existent, on the basis that the warrant gives the following two options for the substantiating grounds:

a) Has been, or is being, ill-treated, neglected or kept otherwise than under proper control. b) Being unable to take care of himself, is living alone. (Delete as appropriate)

Since neither ground was appropriately deleted, the warrant is void ab initio for being fatally incomplete upon its execution with unreasonable force.

From which a horrifying question arises:

Is this story not emphatically reminiscent of those of Nazi Germany, where those who questioned the authority of the state were sectioned and promptly euthanized ‘for the greater good’?

Absence of Material Evidence

Once again, there is no material evidence substantiating the completely spurious claim that Carl is somehow mentally unfit, nor has there been any form of mental health assessment conducted.

Moreover, the grounds relied upon are completely false and the only signature on the void warrant is that of PC Aciens, who is not qualified to assess anybody’s mental health.

Unsigned Warrant

In any event, the warrant is demonstrably invalid because it has not been signed by a “Justice of the Peace, sitting at Leicester Magistrates Court on 19/10/21”, as it falsely purports to have been.

This alone is enough to render the already void warrant a legal nullity, on the basis that without the signature of the JP in Leicester Magistrates Court it has not been validly issued and as such is incapable of enforcement.

However, this placed the CEO of Leicester Partnership NHS Trust in serious jeopardy because they [and their accomplices at the Unit] are fraudulently acting under the authority of what appears to be a fake or forged warrant.

Which renders each of the accused personally liable for their civil and criminal wrongdoings, regardless of what they do from henceforth.

Witness Testimony

Those responsible implicitly claim that Carl’s alleged condition has been caused by a chronic anxiety relating to Carl’s paternal roots.

However, whilst Carl has been engaged in lengthy investigations into his lineage and in particular his family name, three witnesses are willing to testify under oath that, having communicated face to face and electronically with Carl over the past three months about these very matters, he has exhibited no signs of chronic anxiety whatsoever.

On the contrary, he has been perfectly lucid, calm and of sound mind throughout, which render him more than capable of looking after himself and incapable of being lawfully sectioned, in the absence of any material evidence to the contrary.

Fraudulent Mortgage

However, it is worth stressing that Carl attended a mortgage possession hearing, initiated by Santander over purported arrears, on 20th September 2021, at which the judge ruled against him in his absence, due to the fact that the bank named ‘Carl Tudge’ as the defendant and not ‘Carl Scrivens’.

The judge ignored this blatant fact and issued a possession order against Carl’s property, in spite of the evidence that the mortgage relied upon is fraudulent, in the absence of either a valid contract or deed, in fatal breaches of sections 1 and 2 of the Law of Property (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1989.

This is no mere coincidence, as it would seem that the judge was disgruntled over the fact that Carl blew wide open both the fraud of the purported mortgage and the fact that the entirety of the bank’s claim was based on a manifest fraud surrounding his real legal name, ‘Scrivens’.

Substantive Case Presented

In relation to which Carl presented the documentary evidence of an ancestral line of registered births that goes back to 1862, when his great great grandmother falsely gave her ‘illegitimate’ child the name of Tudge.

Which, in and of itself, is evidence that Carl is clearly of sound mind, given that it would otherwise be impossible to present a substantive case in such a precise and measured manner, under the pressure of being threatened with the loss of his home and without any legal training or representation.

Nuremberg Code Breached

More pressingly, Carl is currently being unlawfully detained in the Ashby Ward at the Bradgate Department of Mental Health at Glenfield Hospital, where he is being subjected to forced medical treatment that is in direct contravention of the Nuremberg Code.

Having spoken directly with the manager of the Unit yesterday, she blithely stated that her first objective was to “do no harm”, yet she was the one who actually injected Carl in his buttocks with 100mg of a substance called Zuclopenthixol, as he was being forcibly held down by her staff.

She did so BEFORE she stated to PUB that her first objective was to “do no harm”, which can only mean that either she was lying or she sincerely believes the drug she injected Carl with is incapable of doing him any harm.

For the purposes of which it is imperative that we take a good look at what the NICE guidelines state in relation to Zuclopenthixol.

Zuclopenthixol

The NICE guidelines state that Zuclopenthixol is known to have the following side effects:

For all ANTIPSYCHOTIC DRUGS [including Zuclopenthixol] Common or very common Agitation; amenorrhoea; arrhythmias; constipation; dizziness; drowsiness; dry mouth; erectile dysfunction; fatigue; galactorrhoea; gynaecomastia; hyperglycaemia; hyperprolactinaemia; hypotension (dose-related); insomnia; leucopenia; movement disorders; muscle rigidity; neutropenia; parkinsonism; postural hypotension (dose-related); QT interval prolongation; rash; seizure; tremor; urinary retention; vomiting; weight increased Uncommon Agranulocytosis; confusion; embolism and thrombosis; neuroleptic malignant syndrome (discontinue—potentially fatal) Rare or very rare Sudden death; withdrawal syndrome neonatal For ZUCLOPENTHIXOL [specifically] Frequency not known Anxiety; appetite abnormal; asthenia; concentration impaired; depression; diarrhoea; dyspnoea; eye disorders; fever; flatulence; gait abnormal; gastrointestinal discomfort; glucose tolerance impaired; headaches; hepatic disorders; hot flush; hyperacusia; hyperhidrosis; hyperlipidaemia; hypersalivation; hypothermia; malaise; memory loss; myalgia; nasal congestion; nausea; neuromuscular dysfunction; pain; palpitations; paraesthesia; photosensitivity reaction; reflexes increased; seborrhoea; sexual dysfunction; skin reactions; sleep disorders; speech disorder; syncope; thirst; thrombocytopenia; tinnitus; urinary disorders; vertigo; vision disorders; vulvovaginal dryness; weight decreased; withdrawal syndrome

Given this extensive list of potential harms which can and do arise from the administration of the drug that Carl was forcibly injected with, it is simply impossible to argue that the first priority of the manager and her staff on the Unit was to do no harm.

Voluntary Consent Absolutely Essential

In the light of this irrefutable evidence, it appears that the drug is technically experimental, since the frequency of the side effects is marked as “not known”, which, in the absence of full and informed voluntary consent, is a clear violation of the Nuremberg Code, Part One:

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment. The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.

False Diagnosis

To state it plainly: by injecting him this drug, the manager and her staff are likely to cause the symptoms of the anxiety they falsely claim Carl is already suffering from.

At which point, additional NICE guidelines also state that the infamous lethal injection drug Midazolam should be prescribed to sedate those suffering from the anxiety, which is first on the list of Zuclopenthixol-specific side effects in the foregoing.

Midazolam is a drug which has been ordered in record amounts by the UK Government since February 2020 and it is alleged in PUB’s Private Criminal Prosecution against Hancock et al that the drug has been used to euthanize an estimated 136,000 people in UK care homes and hospitals, after the over 65’s, the disabled and the mentally ill were placed an the end-of-life-pathway.

Final Warning Notice

For the avoidance of doubt, PUB has reason to suspect that it was the intention of the manager and the staff at the Unit to cause the symptoms required to justify the sectioning of a plainly sane man.

In addition to which we also have reasonable cause to believe that the current UK Government policy which they are bound by seeks to maximise the number of people diagnosed as ‘mentally ill’, who are placed on the end-of-life-pathway and prescribed Midazolam to give them ‘a good death’.

PUB has therefore put those responsible for the crimes against a PUB beneficiary on their final warning notice, stating clearly that the sectioning of Carl Scrivens is void and he must be discharged immediately.

Indeed, all necessary criminal and civil proceedings will now be issued against all those responsible for his unlawful detention and experimental medication by force.

In the meantime, please share this post far and wide, with the following hashtag:

#FreeCarlScrivens

