Midazolam Murders | Papers Set To Be Laid In Magistrates Court

Following several months of dealing with circumstances beyond our control, the People’s Union of Britain [PUB] will next week finally be in a position to lay the papers at a Magistrates Court, in our Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their accomplices for the Midazolam Murders.

Whilst we have somewhat deftly dealt with whatever has been thrown at us, from attempts to steal, lose or control the evidence we have amassed, to conspiracies to kill one, perhaps two, of the three key people involved in running this case, the increasingly obvious controlled opposition are hurtling towards irrelevance and obscurity.

Nevertheless, in the face of the increased level of tyranny threatened by BoJo’s rogue government, on the orders of the Rothschild-controlled City of London, at the spectacularly fraudulent COP26, PUB will spit back, with fire-breathing indignation, the case that will put an end to such criminal governance on these ancient shores.

In anticipation of the inevitable doubts as to how I could reasonably make the foregoing statement with such supreme confidence, there now follows a basic summary of what we can prove with an abundance of prima facie evidence.

Summary of the Midazolam Murders Case

In PUB v Hancock et al, the prosecution will allege that, between 01/04/2020 and the present day, the defendants did willfully conspire, in a joint enterprise, whether with primary or secondary liability, to commit the murders by government policy of more than 136,000 people in UK care homes, by injecting the over 65’s with the infamous lethal injection drug, Midazolam.

Furthermore, we can also emphatically demonstrate that it is extant government policy to maximise the number of people placed on the end-of-life-pathway via predictive prescribing of Midazolam, to any patient of any demographic, whom a man or woman in a white coat deems likely to catch COVID-19 and die.

Moreover, documentary evidence shows that the UK Government and its institutions have been acting as if euthanasia is perfectly legal since 2008, when in fact it is murder to end anybody’s life prematurely in this country, even with the express consent of the departed and/or their loved ones.

Therefore, to argue that the graph at the top of the page is merely an illustration of the administration of standard end-of-life care is synonymous with arguing that prematurely terminating life is both legal and well established practice within the NHS, when only the latter is correct.

Elements of Murder

As is required in all murder cases, we will argue that, upon the prima facie evidence adduced, it is beyond reasonable doubt that it was from the outset the intent of the defendants to murder the elderly in UK care homes, using COVID-19 as the smokescreen to account for the huge rise in the over 65 mortality rate, from April 2020 to the present day.

The motivation to do so was to provide each victim with “a good death”, for the purposes of saving money on keeping them alive for longer. Instead, they were arbitrarily placed on the end-of-life-pathway, which is an emotive phrase very often softened by the nefarious euphemism, Palliative Care.

For those who still need convincing that this is unequivocally the case, please watch Matt Hancock confess to the foregoing crimes in the video below, taken from the House of Commons April 2020 inquiry into COVID-19.

Confession Trumps All Other Evidence

In this truly damning video confession, upon being asked by Dr Luke Evans MP, whether Hancock had ordered enough Midazolam, Morphine and Syringe Drivers, as well as employed enough NHS operatives to administer “good deaths” to everybody on the end-of-life-pathway, the then Secretary of State for the DHSC confirmed that enough murder weapons and ammunition had been procured and distributed to the mobile assassins in white coats.

Given that the documentary evidence we have proves that, Hancock, acting in accordance with 2020-21 NICE guidelines, procured and facilitated the prescription of enough Midazolam [irrespective of Morphine prescriptions] to kill in excess of 136,000 people in UK care homes by lethal injection, it has become blindingly obvious that Hancock was forced to resign to distance the government from the allegations we are making.

However, it is also a well established matter of criminal law that, even in the event that there are witness statements to the contrary, a voluntary confession under oath trumps all other evidence, as we saw in the Yorkshire Ripper trial, when the only evidence required to convict Peter Sutcliffe was his confession to some of the crimes he was accused of committing, despite forensic evidence which showed that at least one of the victims was raped and murdered by another perpetrator.

This ancient rule of law must therefore be applied to Hancock confessing under oath to supplying the murder weapons, ammunition and instructions, to the assassins his department hired to euthanize the very people they claimed to be protecting from COVID-19, which renders the government’s propagandized marketing slogan, “Don’t Kill Granny”, about as sick and twisted as democide gets.

Former CPS Prosecutor

However, over the course of the past few weeks, a highly respected CPS prosecutor, who specialized in prosecuting bent MET coppers whom no other advocate had the courage to indict during the 1990’s, has agreed in principle to argue the case against the defendants.

On the basis that this particular advocate is internationally renowned and respected within his profession and among the police, largely because they are all petrified of his devastating and fearless rhetoric, the revelation of his name [in due course] will send shock-waves through the undercrackers of the Four Horsemen and their army of accomplices.

In more simplistic terms, as a good friend of mine would put it:

“One of the most feared and successful barristers of the past thirty years has agreed to take instructions from one of the most feared and successful lay litigants in British legal history.”

Former CID Fraud Detective

At which point it seems appropriate to disclose that the former CID fraud detective I have been working with on the case is Dave Laity, who is probably the most feared, respected and knowledgeable ex-copper in the country.

Dave’s vast understanding of the law and in particular the crime of fraud brings enormous credibility to the proceedings we have initiated, whilst I have never met anybody who is more resilient, unflappable and determined to bring our oppressors to justice.

To emphasize the gargantuan nature of Dave’s credentials, he is a well established Private Criminal Investigator, Criminal Consultant for APPG, Chairman of Action4Justice and a documentary filmmaker.

It should therefore be of no surprise that Dave is an integral member of the Banksterbusters community, with whom I have been working closely since the summer of 2019, in a class action law suit to end institutionalised mortgage fraud and signature forgery [which is also set to dramatically lurch forward].

Scouse Polymath

In addition, as many of you will already know, the third member of the triumvirate is Scouse polymath, Mark Oakford, who has collected, arranged and illustrated a truly vast amount of data, which makes up the core of our prima facie evidence in the case.

Without a hint of hyperbole, from a standing start, a homeless man from Liverpool, without any formal training or academic qualifications in this subject matter, has performed tasks which would ordinarily take a team of professional researchers years to complete.

Moreover, every time we have put Mark’s comprehensive work to the test by exposing it to those with the academic qualifications he lacks, they have failed to find a single flaw in his final deductions, all of which have been made out of uncontested UK Government data.

He has done so entirely of his own volition, asking nothing in return for his monumental efforts, except that everybody gets behind our case, for one very simple reason – metaphorically speaking, there’s only one horse in this race, which must be won, for the sake of all our children.

The Final Push

Over most of the course of the next week, we will be engaged in finalizing the Statement of Case and compiling the bundles of evidence substantiating the allegations but once that process is complete we will be asking you all to engage in one final push, to force the news of the PCP being laid into mainstream online discussion.

Once that explosive news breaks, the swell of public support that ensues will guarantee that our adversaries will not get away with quietly rigging the judgment before it gets before a jury, as they did in the first incarnation of this Private Criminal Prosecution.

However, whilst we will still be demonstrating the blatant frauds of COVID-1984, which the defendants have used as their alibi, murder is far easier to prove than fraud and we no longer need to prove the latter, on the basis that we are only alleging murder by government policy in the Statement of Case.

So until the next PCP Update, by which time the papers should be laid in a Magistrates Court, keep the faith, stand your ground and rest assured that the fraudulent alibi for the most murderous con trick ever played is about to be exposed for the entire world to see.

After which, there will be nowhere left to run and hide for the perpetrators of the Midazolam Murders.

