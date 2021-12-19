The Defendants & Their Gates Connections | Patrick Vallance

Here lies the third in a series of posts exposing the multitude of frauds, of which Matt Hancock, Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and Neil Ferguson stand accused in PUB’s Private Criminal Prosecution, focusing upon the connections between the UK’s Chief Scientific Officer and Bill Gates. In the following passages, Vallance is referred to as the 3rd defendant, whilst Hancock is the 1st, Whitty is the 2nd and Ferguson is the 4th defendant.

3RD DEFENDANT – PATRICK VALLANCE

Upon the evidence, the intimate connections between the 3rd defendant and Bill Gates, as well as his agenda to maximise ‘vaccination’ uptake worldwide, are beyond deniable.

According to the 3rd defendant’s Wikipedia page, from 1986 to 1995, he taught at St George’s Hospital Medical School, where his research concentrated on vascular biology and endothelial cell physiology.

From 1995 to 2002, he was a professor at Gates-funded UCL Medical School, where he was professor of medicine from 2002 to 2006 and then head of medicine. He was also registrar of the Academy of Medical Sciences.

In 2006, he joined GSK as Head of Drug Discovery. Four years later he became Head of Medicines Discovery and Development and in 2012 he was appointed President of Research and Development.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8766531/Chief-Scientific-Officer-Sir-Patrick-Vallance-600-000-shares-vaccine-maker-GSK.html

‘VACCINE’ DISCOVER PARTNERSHIP

Furthermore, the 3rd defendant has long established mutual business interests with Bill Gates, on the basis that, on 23/10/2013, the year after he became president of the company, GSK announced its ‘Vaccine’ Discover Partnership with the Gates Foundation, which was ongoing during his time at the company and continues in earnest to this day.

https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/new-partnership-between-gsk-and-the-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-to-accelerate-research-into-vaccines-for-global-health-needs/

In 2013, GSK also started developing a ‘vaccine’ for Ebola. Conveniently enough, the following year, the government of Sierra Leone introduced its 6.8 million population to a Rotavirus ‘vaccine’, which was sponsored by Gates funded GAVI and manufactured by GSK, whilst the 3rd defendant was President of Research and Development.

https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/gsk-grants-exclusive-technology-license-for-clinical-stage-ebola-vaccines-to-sabin-vaccine-institute/

Within three months of the shot’s administration, the alleged Ebola ‘pandemic’ broke out, the country was locked down upon the advice of the 2nd and 4th defendants and the eponymous search for an Ebola ‘vaccine’ was financed by Bill Gates and the Wellcome Trust.

https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media-Center/Press-Releases/2014/09/Gates-Foundation-Commits-$50%20Million-to-Support-Emergency-Response-to-Ebola

Wikipedia continues that, under the 3rd defendant’s leadership, GSK established new medicines for cancer, asthma, autoimmune diseases and HIV infection for use worldwide; and that he championed open innovation and novel industry, academic partnerships globally and maintained a focus on the search for new antibiotics and treatments for tropical diseases.

CHIEF SCIENTIFIC ADVISOR

In March 2018, the 3rd defendant went directly from GSK to his post as the UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser. Upon his departure, he retained £600,000 worth of shares in the large scale manufacturing company, which went on to cut a deal with the UK Government on the COVID ‘vaccine’, which they are making in partnership with Sanofi. It is also rumoured that GSK will produce the Imperial College ‘vaccine’ as soon as it is has been licensed for indemnified emergency distribution.

Due to his retention of £600,000 worth of shares in GSK, it is simply not arguable that the 3rd defendant does not still have a vested material interest in maximising the uptake of ‘vaccination’, especially given the UK Government’s order of up to sixty million COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ from GSK and Sanofi, on 29/07/2020.

The 3rd defendant’s inextricable links to and long established and on-going working relationships with Bill Gates and GSK are therefore beyond reasonable doubt.

https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/sanofi-and-gsk-agree-with-the-uk-government-to-supply-up-to-60-million-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine/

APPOINTMENT AS CHAIR OF ‘VACCINE’ TASKFORCE

Having been appointed chair of the UK ‘Vaccine’ taskforce on 17/04/2020, the 3rd defendant was quoted as saying the following in the press release about its launch:

“The UK is home to world leading scientists, researchers and companies who are all at the forefront of vaccine development and manufacturing.

The taskforce will ensure that any potential coronavirus vaccine, when available, can be produced quickly and at scale so it can be made available to the public as quickly as possible.”

In addition to this clear echo of the 2nd defendant’s statements in the same press release, on 20/01/2021, Somerset Live published the following:

“Sir Patrick Vallance has said regular Covid jabs would be needed in the future “at least for a few years.” The Government’s chief scientific adviser told Sky News:

“I think it’s quite likely that we are going to need regular vaccination, at least for a few years, and I think it’s quite likely that those vaccines may need to change a bit as they do for flu every year.

So I think that’s quite likely that we’re going to have to have some annual – maybe every two year – vaccination… but that will be planned in the way it’s planned for flu as well. I think coming this winter, a lot will be better because the vaccination will have been rolled out across a very large proportions of society.

And hopefully if we can really bring the numbers down now and with the test and trace and isolate system in a much better place, that will lead us into a much better position in the summer and then going into next winter. As (chief medical officer) Chris Whitty has said as well, I don’t think that we can assume that there won’t be anything needed next winter.

Now, it’s more likely to be making sure that we wear masks in certain places, making sure that we keep up with hand washing, making sure that we’re sensible about the way in which we interact with people in indoor environments – that’s the sort of thing that you might anticipate.

But this virus has taken us by surprise time and time again and we just don’t know.”

https://www.somersetlive.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/sir-patrick-vallance-says-regular-4907547

These uncontested statements confirm that the 3rd defendant was and remains committed to maximising flu and COVID-19 ‘vaccination’ uptake in the UK. The prosecution also observes that Vallance appears to be ostensibly arguing the grounds for the imposition of that very policy, with which he declares that the 2nd defendant concurs.

BLATANT CONFLICT OF INTERESTS

Upon the evidence, the prosecution alleges that the 3rd defendant and Bill Gates had both the motive and opportunity to agree that a future ‘pandemic’ should be used to maximise ‘vaccination’ uptake in the UK, during his tenures as President of Research and Development at GSK and Chief Scientific Advisor [CSA] to the UK Government.

The prosecution also alleges that the public statements made by the 3rd defendant over the course of his tenure as CSA have unequivocally confirmed him as a vocal advocate of the maximisation of ‘vaccination’ uptake in the UK, from which he stands to make significant financial gains from his shareholding in GSK. A blatant conflict of interests, if ever there was one.

