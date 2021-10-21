PUB’s Three Notice Process To Stop Employers Mandating Vaxxes

Following the success of my administrative processes to stop vaxxing in schools and care homes, here lies PUB’s three notice process to deal with the clear and present threat that UK employers will be insisting that their employees take the experimental COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ to continue working.

Notice of Conditional Acceptance

Once you have filled in the relevant information, the Notice of Conditional Acceptance should be sent to the directors of the employer which has indicated that you must be vaccinated in order to continue working there, conditionally agreeing to grant your consent in the event they can provide you with the material evidence you ask for.

Moreover, everybody should engage in this process acting as a Trustee of the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], in order to establish their legal protection, under the provisions of the Treaty of Universal Community Trust.

Each missive must also be sent by recorded mail or special delivery and all mailing receipts must be retained, so that it can proven that every notice was duly served upon the intended recipients.

NAME OF EMPLOYEE

EMPLOYEE’S ADDRESS / EMAIL ADDRESS FAO: NAME OF EMPLOYER DIRECTORS

ADDRESS OF EMPLOYER

28/08/2021 NOTICE OF CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL

NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT Dear Sir/Madam, RE: EMPLOYER VACCINE POLICY. In relation to UK Government COVID-19 ‘Vaccine’ Policy, under the protection of the People’s Union of Britain, you are hereby served notice that I conditionally accept that you have the right to mandate COVID-19 ‘vaccinations’ for all your staff, provided you deliver to me the following: 1) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the COVID ‘vaccines’ are incapable of harming me.

2) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the COVID ‘vaccines’ have undergone rigorous double-blind placebo safety studies.

3) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that I will not die, suffer or develop any adverse reactions including, but not limited to, neurological problems, blood clots, blindness, nerve damage, deafness, autoimmune disease, anaphylaxis, anaphylactoid reactions, allergies, fertility complications, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, etc and/or suffer any other form of harm, complication, or die as a result of or because of being injected with any COVID-19 ‘vaccine’.

4) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the COVID ‘vaccines’ approved for emergency use by the MHRA provide immunity from either SARS-COV-2 or COVID-19.

5) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the employer has sought legal advice on whether it is lawful to mandate the ‘vaccination’ of your staff and that you have performed an appropriate risk assessment.

6) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have employed the Precautionary Principle when deciding whether or not to ‘vaccinate’ staff at the employer.

7) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have informed your public indemnity insurers if there is any possibility that serious or fatal ‘vaccine’ adverse events might ensue upon ‘vaccination’ of myself or any other staff, in which case you would be liable for gross negligence and perhaps even manslaughter. Please deliver to me these reasonably requested items within seven days of your receipt of this notice, given the seriousness of the matters raised and the apparent imminence of the employer adhering to the UK Government policy of mandating the COVID ‘vaccines’ for all UK employer staff. I look forward to hearing from you without delay in signed writing. In sincerity and honour, without ill will, frivolity or vexation, NAME OF EMPLOYEE

Trustee of People’s Union of Britain

All Rights Reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust

Errors & Omissions Excepted

Notice of Opportunity To Cure

Given that the evidence you will be asking for does not exist, in the extremely likely event you don’t receive what you asked for within seven days, the Notice of Opportunity To Cure should be sent, reiterating the terms of the first notice, giving the employer directors another three days to respond appropriately.

However, the only acceptable responses would be either providing you with the material evidence requested, or an agreement to cease and desist in their ‘vaccination’ plans.

NAME OF EMPLOYEE

EMPLOYEE’S ADDRESS / EMAIL ADDRESS FAO: NAME OF EMPLOYER DIRECTORS

ADDRESS OF EMPLOYER

04/09/2021 NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO CURE NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL

NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT Dear Sir/Madam, RE: EMPLOYER VACCINE POLICY. Following your failure to respond to my notice dated 28/05/2021, in relation to UK Government COVID-19 Vaccine Policy, under the protection of the People’s Union of Britain, you are hereby served notice that you have a further three days to deliver to me the following: 1) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the COVID ‘vaccines’ are incapable of harming me.

2) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the COVID ‘vaccines’ have undergone rigorous double-blind placebo safety studies.

3) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that I will not die, suffer or develop any adverse reactions including, but not limited to, neurological problems, blood clots, blindness, nerve damage, deafness, autoimmune disease, anaphylaxis, anaphylactoid reactions, allergies, fertility complications, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, etc and/or suffer any other form of harm, complication, or die as a result of or because of being injected with any COVID-19 ‘vaccine’.

4) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the COVID ‘vaccines’ approved for emergency use by the MHRA provide immunity from either SARS-COV-2 or COVID-19.

5) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the employer has sought legal advice on whether it is lawful to mandate the ‘vaccination’ of your staff and that you have performed an appropriate risk assessment.

6) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have employed the Precautionary Principle when deciding whether or not to ‘vaccinate’ staff at the employer.

7) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have informed your public indemnity insurers if there is any possibility that serious or fatal ‘vaccine’ adverse events might ensue upon ‘vaccination’ of myself or any other staff, in which case you would be liable for gross negligence and perhaps even manslaughter. Please deliver to me these reasonably requested items within three days of your receipt of this notice, otherwise I will hold you all personally liable for any adverse events which arise from the employer adhering to the UK Government policy of rolling out the COVID ‘vaccines’ for employees. I look forward to hearing from you without delay in signed writing. In sincerity and honour, without ill will, frivolity or vexation, NAME OF EMPLOYEE

Trustee of People’s Union of Britain

All Rights Reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust

Errors & Omissions Excepted

Notice of Default

If the directors propose that you should enter reasonable discussions before they take a position on the issues you have raised, this process should be suspended pending the outcome of further communications. The same would apply in the event this happens at an earlier stage.

However, if you don’t receive what you have reasonably requested and the EMPLOYER directors refuse to cease and desist in their plans to mandate ‘vaccination’, the Notice of Default should be sent, notifying them of the potential civil and criminal liabilities they have incurred.

NAME OF EMPLOYEE

EMPLOYEE’S ADDRESS / EMAIL ADDRESS FAO: NAME OF EMPLOYER DIRECTORS

ADDRESS OF EMPLOYER

07/09/2021 NOTICE OF DEFAULT NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL

NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT Dear Sir/Madam, RE: EMPLOYER VACCINE POLICY. Following your failure to respond to my notices dated 28/08/2021 and 04/09/2021, in relation to UK Government COVID-19 ‘Vaccine’ Policy; under the protection of the People’s Union of Britain, you are hereby served Notice of Default. Please be advised that your silence on this very serious matter has given rise, by tacit procuration, to your agreement that: 1) There is no material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the COVID ‘vaccines’ are incapable of harming me.

2) There is no material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the COVID ‘vaccines’ have undergone rigorous double-blind placebo safety studies.

3) There is no independent material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that I will not die, suffer or develop any adverse reactions including, but not limited to, neurological problems, blood clots, blindness, nerve damage, deafness, autoimmune disease, anaphylaxis, anaphylactoid reactions, allergies, fertility complications, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, etc and/or suffer any other form of harm, complication, or die as a result of or because of being injected with any COVID-19 ‘vaccine’.

4) There is no material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the COVID ‘vaccines’ approved for emergency use by the MHRA provide immunity from either SARS-COV-2 or COVID-19.

5) There is no material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that that the employer has sought legal advice on whether it is lawful to mandate the ‘vaccination’ of your staff and that you have performed an appropriate risk assessment.

6) There is no material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have employed the Precautionary Principle when deciding whether or not to ‘vaccinate’ staff at the employer.

7) There is no material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have informed your public indemnity insurers that there is any possibility that serious or fatal ‘vaccine’ adverse events might ensue upon ‘vaccination’ of myself, in which case you would be liable for gross negligence and perhaps even manslaughter. Please be advised that the People’s Union of Britain will issue any and all necessary legal proceedings to hold you to account for your complicity in what would be a crime ancillary to genocide, in the event you do not immediately abandon the plan to mandate the emergency use COVID ‘vaccine’ for all staff at [add name of employer]. I will also be holding you jointly and severally liable for any and all civil damages claims, in the event I comply with such a mandate under protect and duress for the sole purpose of retaining my employment at the employer and I suffer any injury or harm as a result. In sincerity and honour, without ill will, frivolity or vexation, NAME OF EMPLOYEE

Trustee of People’s Union of Britain

All Rights Reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust

Errors & Omissions Excepted

Next Steps

Unless the employer directors abandon their plans to mandate staff ‘vaccination’ with an experimental, DNA-altering toxic-soup, PUB will hold them criminally liable for acts ancillary to genocide against care workers, in multiple breaches of well-established international law and conventions.

Furthermore, using a Common Law Lien process developed over the course of the past thirteen years, the injured parties will be able to obtain damages secured against the personal legal estates of the employer directors, for the injuries caused by their gross civil wrongdoings.

Needless to say, the templates for that non-judicial process of obtaining damages payouts will be posted at thebernician.net in due course, along with a webinar which will cover any question and queries people are likely to have.

However, it is anticipated that many of the employer directors who are served the preceding three notice process will either suspend or terminate any and all plans to mandate staff ‘vaccination’, rather than risk both bankruptcy and prison by ignoring or dismissing the serious issues raised.

Furthermore, the process can also easily be adapted to meet the needs of anybody who is under threat of losing their job for refusing to be jib-jabbed.

Three Notice Process For Any Employee

Read More in Critical Thinking