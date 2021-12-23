Lou Collins Interviews The Bernician | PCP Charges Laid

PCP Charges Laid | Lou Collins Interviews The Bernician
The day after the charges were laid at a Magistrates Court in PUB’s Private Criminal Prosecution of the Midazolam Murderers, Lou Collins from Liberty Tactics talked to The Bernician, in a wide ranging interview about what led him to take the Path of Most Resistance.
Check out more of Lou Collins’ excellent work at her website:
Alternative & Mainstream Connections
Please subscribe to The Bernician’s back-up video channel on Odysee, where you can see all the content which YouTube has removed, as well as every other upload which still remains on both channels:
Follow The Bernician’s Odysee Channel
It would be great if you could follow & subscribe to The Bernician’s channels on these alternative social media platforms:
Follow The Bernician on Gab
Subscribe To The Bernician On Minds
Follow The Bernician On MeWe
Subscribe To The Bernician’s Bitchute Channel
For as long as the pages are still up there, you can still follow The Bernician on the censored mainstream platforms:
Follow The Bernician on Facebook
Follow The Bernician On Twitter
Follow The Bernician On Instagram
Subscribe To The Bernician’s YouTube Channel
You must be logged in to post a comment.