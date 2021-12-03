Incriminating Pfizer Vaxx Safety Study Reveals 1 In 17 Mortality Rate

As we move closer to the nationwide resistance on the 21st of December, Pfizer has been forced to release safety data which should have prevented to UK’s MHRA from authorizing the emergency use of the company’s purported COVID ‘vaccine’.

The screenshot above, taken from the incriminating Pfizer Safety Study [dated April 30 2021], shows that, out of 21,325 known outcomes within 90 days of ‘vaccination’, 1,223 [5.74%] suffered fatal adverse events.

Yet the rogue UK Government just ordered 54 million doses of a vaxx which is known to kill 1 in 17 of those injected with it.

Therefore, if all 54 million doses are administered, that will extrapolate into 3,176,470 vaxxterminations by lethal UK Government, MHRA and WHO approved Pfizer ‘vaccines’.

MHRA Had Prior Knowledge

Furthermore, the damning report, prepared by the Pfizer Worldwide Safety department, states as follows on the opening page:

“The information contained in this document is proprietary and confidential. Any disclosure, reproduction, distribution, or other dissemination of this information outside of Pfizer, its Affiliates, its Licensees, or Regulatory Agencies is strictly prohibited. Except as may be otherwise agreed to in writing, by accepting or reviewing these materials, you agree to hold such information in confidence and not to disclose it to others (except where required by applicable law), nor to use it for unauthorized purposes.”

Whilst this critical information has only just been released to the public, following a US judge ordering that it must be published this week, the paragraph above clarifies that Pfizer had no intention of sharing it outside of its multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical interests, with the notable exception of ‘Regulatory Agencies’, which we can safely presume included June Raine and the Gates-funded MHRA in the UK.

Fatal & Serious Adverse Events

Moreover, that being the case, the UK regulatory body has treacherously failed to disclose the fatal dangers of taking the Pfizer jab, which it authorised for emergency use on 02 December 2020, making the following statement about the possible side effects:

“The most common side effects with BNT162b2 (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever. Adverse events were usually mild or moderate in intensity and resolved within a few days after vaccination.”

However, the Pfizer report shows that, as of 28/02/2021, there had been 93,473 adverse events reported but only 21,325 of a potential 42.086 outcomes were known at the time of publication.

Nevertheless, those reported adverse events included:

“Lymphadenopathy 1972 (4.7%) Cardiac disorders Tachycardia 1098 (2.6%) Gastrointestinal disorders Nausea 5182 (12.3%) Diarrhoea 1880 (4.5%) Vomiting 1698 (4.0%) General disorders and administration site conditions Pyrexia 7666 (18.2%) Fatigue 7338 (17.4%) Chills 5514 (13.1%) Vaccination site pain 5181 (12.3%) Pain 3691 (8.8%) Malaise 2897 (6.9%) Asthenia 2285 (5.4%) Drug ineffective 2201 (5.2%) Vaccination site erythema 930 (2.2%) Vaccination site swelling 913 (2.2%) Influenza like illness 835 (2%) Infections and infestations COVID-19 1927 (4.6%) Injury, poisoning and procedural complications Off label use 880 (2.1%) Product use issue 828 (2.0%) Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders Myalgia 4915 (11.7%) Pain in extremity 3959 (9.4%) Arthralgia 3525 (8.4%) Nervous system disorders Headache 10131 (24.1%) Dizziness 3720 (8.8%) Paraesthesia 1500 (3.6%) Hypoaesthesia 999 (2.4%) Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders Dyspnoea 2057 (4.9%) Cough 1146 (2.7%) Oropharyngeal pain 948 (2.3%) Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders Pruritus 1447 (3.4%) Rash 1404 (3.3%) Erythema 1044 (2.5%) Hyperhidrosis 900 (2.1%) Urticaria 862 (2.1%) Total number of events 93,473″

Murderous Pharmaceutical Fraud

However, with reference to what can only realistically be the very same safety study [or various misrepresented parts of it], as of today’s date, this is the MHRA’s latest position on the safety of the deadly Pfizer ‘vaccine’:

“Summary of safety profile The safety of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 was evaluated in participants 12 years of age and older in two clinical studies that included 23,205 participants (comprised of 22,074 participants 16 years of age and older and 1,131 adolescents 12 to 15 years of age) that have received at least one dose of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2. Study BNT162-01 (Study 1) enrolled 60 participants, 18 through 55 years of age. Study C4591001 (Study 2) enrolled approximately 44,000 participants, 12 years of age or older. Participants 16 years of age and older In Study 2, a total of 22,026 participants 16 years of age or older received at least one dose of COVID19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b and 22,021 participants 16 years of age or older received placebo. A total of 20,519 participants 16 years of age or older received 2 doses of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b. The most frequent adverse reactions in participants 16 years of age and older were pain at the injection site (> 80%), fatigue (> 60%), headache (> 50%), myalgia (> 40%), chills (> 30%), arthralgia (> 20%), pyrexia and injection site swelling (> 10%). The safety profile in 545 subjects receiving COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2, that were seropositive for SARS-CoV-2 at baseline, was similar to that seen in the general population. At the time of the analysis of Study 2 with a data cut-off of 13 March 2021 for the placebo-controlled blinded follow-up period up to the participants’ unblinding dates, a total of 25,651 (58.2%) participants (13,031 COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 and 12,620 placebo) 16 years of age and older were followed up for ≥ 4 months after the second dose. This included a total of 15,111 (7,704 COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 and 7,407 placebo) participants 16 to 55 years of age and a total of 10,540 (5,327 COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 and 5,213 placebo) participants 56 years of age and older.”

Additional PCP Defendants

Crucially, the MHRA suspiciously claims in the final paragraph above that those clearly falsified results were in by 13/03/2021, when the study they refer to comprises the results up to and including 28/02/2021.

In other words, by failing to disclose to the British public that there is a 1 in 17 chance of dying from just one Pfizer jab across all demographics, since they must have received the safety study from Pfizer, on or around 30/04/2021, from that date, June Raine and the MHRA are civilly and criminally liable for every single Pfizer vaxx adverse event in the UK, irrespective of any perceived immunity from prosecution.

Moreover, it appears that on the face of it, there is more then enough evidence to add Raine and her accomplices to the growing list of defendants in PUB’s Private Criminal Prosecution against the rogue UK Big Pharma Junta for mass murder by government policy.

Remember Remember

In relation to which the latest PCP update will be published within the next couple of days [along with news about the promised Christmas Crypto Rewards, for everybody who has supported my work].

Meanwhile, here’s the clip from Network which inspired the lyrical prophesy, Remember Remember, The 21st of December.

If the contents of this post aren’t enough to make you seethe with righteous indignation, you’re probably one of the growing list of collaborators for whom justice is rounding up a posse of millions, to hold you accountable for your indefensible crimes.

As for everybody else, please make sure that you remember to go out into the world at 7 pm sharp on the Winter Solstice, to vent your spleen, commemorate the dead and celebrate the end of COVID-1984, for one very simple reason:

You’re as mad as hell and you’re not gonna take it any more!

