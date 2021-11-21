Remember Remember, The 21st of December | A Lyrical Prophesy

An urgent message for the British people, featuring an impassioned reading of Remember Remember, The 21st of December, the following lyrical prophesy of the beginning of the end of COVID-1984.

Alternative & Mainstream Connections

Please subscribe to my back-up video channel on Odysee, where you can see all the content which YouTube has removed, as well as every other upload which still remains on both channels:

Follow The Bernician’s Odysee Channel

In addition, given that I am now regularly being suspended from using Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, it would be great if you could follow & subscribe to my channels on these alternative social media platforms:

Follow The Bernician on Gab

Subscribe To The Bernician On Minds

Follow The Bernician On MeWe

Subscribe To The Bernician’s Bitchute Channel

However, for as long as the pages are still up there, you can still follow me on the censored mainstream platforms:

Follow The Bernician on Facebook

Follow The Bernician On Twitter

Follow The Bernician On Instagram

Subscribe To The Bernician’s YouTube Channel

Watch More Videos