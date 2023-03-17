Crimes of COVID-1984 Podcast | The Case Against Hancock et al

Posted on by

Here lies The Case Against Hancock et al [recorded ‘live’], featuring a summary of the material evidence that was dismissed as ‘hearsay’ three times by Westminster Magistrates’ Court, which will now be presented in the Court of Public Record, whilst another application for warrants to arrest the usual suspects is being prepared concurrently.

As is a charge list for the impeachment of Sunak, which a member of the House of Commons [who shall remain nameless for the time being] has emphatically agreed to present to fellow members of Parliament at the earliest opportunity.

This will include material evidence that the half-mast WEF puppet Prime Minister has committed fraud by non-disclosure of a blatant conflict of interests, having paid $442,000,000 of taxpayers’ money to Moderna, in return for 17M experimental, highly unsafe and ineffective gene therapies.

Inevitably, this turned a publicly declared profit of £60M in 2022 for a company he co-founded called Theleme Partners, from an investment they made when Moderna was just a start-up without any products, to develop and distribute mRNA technology, in partnership with Astra-Zeneca.

Reliable sources have already informed us confidentially that nobody will stand in the way of our Private Criminal Prosecutions this time because everybody with an IQ above 75 knows the rigged political system is criminal in nature and is already on it’s last legs.

So now the question is who goes to prison [or to a worse fate] at the end of our trials, rather than whether those trials will happen.

Which of course explains why Sunak threw Hancock under a bus, in what was obviously a desperate move to distract people from his own ever-increasing wrongdoings.

Expect the unexpected.

As always, many thanks for your indomitable, loyal and heart-felt support.

