Climate-Crap NOSI Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO

For the purposes of making a challenge to the whole Climate-Crap narrative, in accordance with the UCT Treaty’s Aims and Objectives, Carlo Weeks has been appointed as UCT Climate Change Ambassador and he has already engaged all the major players involved in peddling the international scam in an administrative process, which will terminate with Perfected Liens over the personal property of the individuals concerned.

Following the failure of the parties to respond appropriately to Notice of Conditional Acceptance, Notice of Opportunity To Cure and the Notice of Default, Notice of Security Interest was duly served, marking the beginning of a well established Lien Process over the personal assets of the Lien Debtors.

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations

760 United Nations Plaza, Manhattan, New York City, New York, US 10017-6818

Co-Respondent

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Jim Skea IPCC Chair

c/o World Meteorological Organization

7 bis Avenue de la Paix

C.P. 2300

CH- 1211 Geneva 2, Switzerland

Co-Respondent

The World Meteorological Organization

Celeste Saulo Secretary-General

c/o World Meteorological Organization

7 bis Avenue de la Paix

C.P. 2300

CH- 1211 Geneva 2, Switzerland

Co-Respondent

The International Maritime Organization

Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General

4, Albert Embankment

London

SE1 7SR

United Kingdom

27th August 2024

NOTICE OF SECURITY INTEREST

NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL

NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT

Dear António Guterres, Jim Skea, Celeste Saulo and Arsenio Dominguez,

Pursuant to the clearly expressed terms of the UN, IPCC, IMO and WMO’s dishonour of NOTICE OF CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE dated 09 July 2024, NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO CURE dated 01 August 2024, and the NOTICE OF DEFAULT dated 09 August 2024, I hereby serve NOTICE OF LIEN INTEREST.

The LIEN DEBTORS have seven (7) days from service of this notice to raise any issues, disputes or counterclaims pertaining to this matter.

With sincerity and honour,

By: Carlo Weeks

Climate Change Ambassador for The Universal Community Trust

Mailing Location Redacted

All Rights Reserved – Without Prejudice – Without Recourse

Non-Assumpsit Errors & Omissions Excepted – Strictly no rights of Usufruct

