Climate-Crap NOSI Served On UN, IPCC, WMO & IMO
For the purposes of making a challenge to the whole Climate-Crap narrative, in accordance with the UCT Treaty’s Aims and Objectives, Carlo Weeks has been appointed as UCT Climate Change Ambassador and he has already engaged all the major players involved in peddling the international scam in an administrative process, which will terminate with Perfected Liens over the personal property of the individuals concerned.
Following the failure of the parties to respond appropriately to Notice of Conditional Acceptance, Notice of Opportunity To Cure and the Notice of Default, Notice of Security Interest was duly served, marking the beginning of a well established Lien Process over the personal assets of the Lien Debtors.
António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations
760 United Nations Plaza, Manhattan, New York City, New York, US 10017-6818
Co-Respondent
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change
Jim Skea IPCC Chair
c/o World Meteorological Organization
7 bis Avenue de la Paix
C.P. 2300
CH- 1211 Geneva 2, Switzerland
Co-Respondent
The World Meteorological Organization
Celeste Saulo Secretary-General
c/o World Meteorological Organization
7 bis Avenue de la Paix
C.P. 2300
CH- 1211 Geneva 2, Switzerland
Co-Respondent
The International Maritime Organization
Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General
4, Albert Embankment
London
SE1 7SR
United Kingdom
27th August 2024
NOTICE OF SECURITY INTEREST
NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL
NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT
Dear António Guterres, Jim Skea, Celeste Saulo and Arsenio Dominguez,
Pursuant to the clearly expressed terms of the UN, IPCC, IMO and WMO’s dishonour of NOTICE OF CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE dated 09 July 2024, NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO CURE dated 01 August 2024, and the NOTICE OF DEFAULT dated 09 August 2024, I hereby serve NOTICE OF LIEN INTEREST.
The LIEN DEBTORS have seven (7) days from service of this notice to raise any issues, disputes or counterclaims pertaining to this matter.
With sincerity and honour,
By: Carlo Weeks
Climate Change Ambassador for The Universal Community Trust
Mailing Location Redacted
All Rights Reserved – Without Prejudice – Without Recourse
Non-Assumpsit Errors & Omissions Excepted – Strictly no rights of Usufruct
