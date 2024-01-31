Conversations With Dr. Cowan & Friends | Ep 74: Michael O’Bernicia
The following summary of my hugely enjoyable conversation with Dr Tom Cowan is taken from his website and social media pages:
“Today’s podcast features someone who is not a usual interview guest. After having an in-depth conversation with him about his current work, I realized that our guest, Michael O’Bernicia, has an amazing story to tell about his encounters with certain “powerful” people in politics and finance.
What I appreciated was that rather than focus on the usual tale of fraud and corruption, Michael came up with an innovative plan that could be a way out of the mess we are in. I can assure you that you will be fascinated and inspired by this unusual and amazing story.
All the best,
Tom”
I must say it was an absolute pleasure to talk at length on Tom’s podcast about a wide range of subjects, all of which pertained to our shared conviction that the system for living on this Earth is broken beyond repair.
Therefore, the only viable solution is to build a new advanced civilization, which, rather than trying in vain to bring down the tyrannical system with force, instead it slowly but surely renders it obsolete.
The name of that advanced system of living is Universal Community Trust and we are gathering together the very best in their fields across all vocations to build the first sovereign nations in modern times without governments, taxation and usury.
Alternative & Mainstream Connections
Having had multiple spurious and unjustified strikes on YouTube, please subscribe to my new video channel on Rumble, where you can see all the content which Google’s censorious platform has removed, as well as every other upload which still remains on both channels:
Follow The Bernician’s New Rumble Channel
In addition, given that I am now suspended from using Facebook [save for The Bernician page], LinkedIn, Vimeo and Instagram, with heavy shadow-bans still in place on Twitter and YouTube, it would be great if you could follow & subscribe to my channels on these alternative social media platforms:
Subscribe To The Bernician On Minds
Subscribe To The Bernician’s Bitchute Channel
However, for as long as the pages are still up there, you can still follow me on the censored mainstream platforms:
Follow The Bernician On Twitter
Follow The Bernician On Facebook
Subscribe To The Bernician’s YouTube Channel
As always, many thanks for your indomitable, loyal and heart-felt support.