Obstruction of Justice by Google & YouTube Directors

On the 16th of March 2020, whilst on my way to my daughter’s Mixed Martial Arts competition, I made the video below, in which I called out the entire COVID-1984 pantomime as a cover story for 5G Genocide.

The main thrust of my instinctive diatribe, in the aftermath of being censored on both Facebook and Twitter, was that the Coronavirus pandemic is a hoax and that the switching on of 5G worldwide in late 2019 was responsible for the mass outbreaks of heavy ‘symptoms’ during the subsequent months, which were largely being caused by an epidemic of non-ionizing radiation poisoning.

Whilst the video was originally released on YouTube, at a time when virtually nobody else was speaking out about the tyranny that was unfolding, Google’s ‘censorious problem child’ didn’t actually get round to deleting the podcast until yesterday morning, the 31st of January 2022, from which an obvious question arises:

Why now?

Chronology of YouTube Censorship

That question cannot be adequately addressed without taking into consideration the chronology of YouTube’s censorship of my channel, which now has more than 30,000 subscribers, despite several years of shadow-banning my content from their recommended videos algorithm.

2020

IF JEANS WON’T STOP A FART A MASK WON’T STOP A VIRUS

Act of Censorship | Deleted by YouTube.

Reason Given | Alleged breach of Community Guidelines.

Actual Reason | The video expressed the irrefutable facts about the non-existent efficacy of wearing masks to stop a ‘virus’ which has never been isolated or purified.

THE ANTIDOTE TO COVID-1984 IS MAGNA CARTA 2020

Act of Censorship | Deleted by YouTube.

Reason Given | Alleged breach of Community Guidelines.

Actual Reason | The video expressed the irrefutable facts about the myriad of murderous COVID-1984 frauds perpetrated by almost every government worldwide.

RIGHTEOUSLY RECALCITRANT MOB RANTS AT THE GATES OF HELL

Act of Censorship | Deleted by YouTube.

Reason Given | Alleged breach of Community Guidelines.

Actual Reason | The video expressed the irrefutable facts about the lethal nature of the ‘vaccines’ peddled by Bill Gates and Big Pharma.

2021

MARK DEVLIN TALKS TO MOB ABOUT POTENTIAL ARREST OF CRIMINAL MPS

Act of Censorship | Deleted by YouTube.

Reason Given | Alleged breach of Community Guidelines.

Actual Reason | The video expressed the irrefutable facts about the lethal nature of the flu and COVID ‘vaccines’ peddled by Bill Gates, the Wellcome Trust and the UK Government.

MOB INTERVIEWS DR SHERRY TENPENNY | THE EUGENICS VAXXTRAP

Act of Censorship | Deleted by YouTube.

Reason Given | Alleged ‘medical misinformation’.

Actual Reason | The video expressed the irrefutable facts about the lethal nature of the flu and COVID ‘vaccines’ peddled by Big Pharma.

MOB INTERVIEWS DR ANDY KAUFMANN

Act of Censorship | Deleted by YouTube.

Reason Given | Alleged ‘medical misinformation’.

Actual Reason | The video expressed the irrefutable facts about the myriad of COVID-1984 frauds perpetrated by almost every government worldwide.

REMEMBER REMEMBER THE 21ST OF DECEMBER

Act of Censorship | Deleted by YouTube, resulting in 1st 90 day Channel Strike.

Reason Given | Alleged ‘medical misinformation’.

Actual Reason | The video expressed the irrefutable facts about the lethal nature of the COVID ‘vaccines’ and the Midazolam Murders.

PHIL, HOLLY & ITV DOCTORS EXPOSED | THE FITTING-UP OF TOBE HAYDEN LEIGH

Act of Censorship | Deleted by YouTube, resulting in 2nd 90 day Channel Strike.

Reason Given | Alleged ‘medical misinformation’.

Actual Reason | The video expressed the irrefutable facts about the myriad of COVID-1984 frauds perpetrated by the UK mainstream media to fit up an innocent man.

2022

MOB INTERVIEWS ANDY WAKEFIELD

Act of Censorship | Deleted by YouTube.

Reason Given | Alleged ‘medical misinformation’.

Actual Reason | The video expressed the irrefutable facts about the adverse events caused by the ‘vaccines’ peddled by Big Pharma.

CORONAVIRUS IS A COVER FOR 5G GENOCIDE

Act of Censorship | Deleted by YouTube.

Reason Given | Alleged ‘medical misinformation’.

Actual Reason | The video expressed the irrefutable facts about the undeniable correlations between the worldwide 5G roll-out and the alleged outbreaks of Coronavirus, as well as calling the whole scamdemic out as the genocidal hoax that it was and remains – a week before the first lockdown was unlawfully decreed.

Inescapable Conclusion

Whilst the fact that YouTube has not [at least at the time of writing] deleted any of my Midazolam Murder case videos is somewhat implicitly conspicuous, it is nonetheless abundantly clear that there are two common denominators in the deleted videos:

Exposure of the COVID-1984 frauds [including the failure to disclose that non-ionizing microwave radiation causes the same symptoms a common cold or flu]. Exposure of the lethal nature of the flu and COVID ‘vaccines’.

Given that it is uncommon knowledge that YouTube’s parent company, Google, is one of the largest Big Pharma and 5G Tech stakeholders, it is emphatically obvious that massive investments in those unscrupulous industries led its officers to adopt a policy of censoring any and all YouTube content which threatened their huge projected profits.

Furthermore, UK Government documents have come to light which show that former health secretary, the now disgraced Matt Hancock, met with representatives of Google in 2019, during which it appears very likely they agreed that such a policy would benefit both parties, given that BoJo’s rogue government is also heavily invested in the COVID ‘vaccines’ and 5G.

Were this not the case, surely YouTube would have deleted the dozens of other equally controversial videos on my channel, rather than only the content which threatens the private vested interests of its parent company, which now stands accused [along with Facebook and Twitter] of conspiring in a joint enterprise to obstruct the course of justice by suppressing evidence that is material to a ‘live’ criminal investigation.

PCP & Met Investigation Update Coming Soon

Having been delayed publishing the latest update on the Midazolam Murders PCP and the Met investigation into the government COVID-19 response, due to dramatic developments over the past month, all being well it will be published within the next day or so.

Meanwhile, rest assured that the tide has most definitely turned in our favour, after the British People rose up on the Winter Solstice to usher in the beginning of the end of COVID-1984, just as prophesied in one of the videos censored by YouTube [Remember Remember The 21st of December], which has now started a domino effect right across the world.

However, despite the subsequent lifting of restrictions here, there and [pretty soon] everywhere, this is no time to rest on our laurels, as there is much to be done to put right the indefensible wrongdoings of government over the past two years, the most urgent of which is stopping the continued administering of the killer jabs once and for all.

