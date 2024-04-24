Alec Zeck Interviews MOB On The Way Forward

Tune in for a captivating episode of The Way Forward, as Alec Zeck delves into a conversation with Michael O’Bernicia, the founding sovereign of Universal Community Trust (UCT).

Key Discussion Points:

Personal Journey: Michael shares his journey leading up to his current role, including the impact of significant events like 9/11 on shaping his career and life.

Control Mechanisms: Explore how the city of London and the banks serve as the true control mechanism in society.

Societal Norms vs Contracts: Discuss the differences between societal norms, adhesion contracts, and non-existent contracts with government jurisdiction.

Creating Jurisdiction: Learn about the steps involved in creating a jurisdiction and the implications of doing so.

Tax Exemption: Discover strategies for achieving tax exemption as an individual and taxpayer, based on Michael’s personal experience.

UCT Treasury: Understand what the UCT Treasury is and their plans to establish their own private bank using their assets.

