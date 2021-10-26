PUB’s Three Notice Process To Stop Schools Mandating Masks

By popular and urgent demand, here lies PUB’s three notice process to deal with the clear and present threat that UK schools are insisting that children wear masks to continue their education.

Notice of Conditional Acceptance

In the event you are concerned parent, once you have filled in the relevant information, the Notice of Conditional Acceptance should be sent to the school governors who have indicated that your child must wear a mask, conditionally agreeing to grant your consent in the event they can provide you with the material evidence you ask for.

Moreover, everybody should engage in this process acting as a Trustee of the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], in order to establish their legal protection, under the provisions of the Treaty of Universal Community Trust.

Each missive must also be sent by recorded mail or special delivery and all mailing receipts must be retained, so that it can proven that every notice was duly served upon the intended recipients.

NAME OF PARENT

PARENT’S ADDRESS / EMAIL ADDRESS FAO: NAME OF SCHOOL GOVERNORS

ADDRESS OF SCHOOL DATE NOTICE OF CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL

NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT Dear Sir/Madam, RE: SCHOOL MASK POLICY. In relation to UK Government COVID-19 Policy, under the protection of the People’s Union of Britain, you are hereby served notice that I conditionally accept that you have the right to mandate mask wearing for all the children at your school, provided you deliver to me the following: 1) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the designated facemasks are incapable of harming my child.

2) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the designated facemasks have undergone rigorous safety studies.

3) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that I will not suffer or develop any adverse reactions or die as a result of inhaling the Graphene Oxide [or any other substance] contained in all designated facemasks.

4) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the designated facemasks approved for emergency use by the MHRA provide protection from either SARS-COV-2 or COVID-19.

5) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have sought legal advice on whether it is lawful to mandate mask wearing for the children at your school and that you have performed an appropriate risk assessment.

6) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have employed the Precautionary Principle when deciding whether or not to impose mandatory wearing of the designated masks upon the children in your school.

7) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have informed your public indemnity insurers if there is any possibility that serious or even fatal adverse events might ensue if my child obeys the mask mandate, in which case you would be liable for gross negligence and perhaps even manslaughter. Please deliver to me these reasonably requested items within seven days of your receipt of this notice, given the seriousness of the matters raised and the apparent imminence of the school governors adhering to the UK Government policy of mandating the designated facemasks for all UK school children. I look forward to hearing from you without delay in signed writing and strongly advise you to accept that my child has ever right to refuse to wear a mask in school, unless and until you deliver to me the evidence described in the foregoing. In sincerity and honour, without ill will, frivolity or vexation, NAME OF PARENT

Trustee of People’s Union of Britain

All Rights Reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust

Errors & Omissions Excepted

Notice of Opportunity To Cure

Given that the evidence you will be asking for does not exist, in the extremely likely event you don’t receive what you asked for within seven days, the Notice of Opportunity To Cure should be sent, reiterating the terms of the first notice, giving the school another three days to respond appropriately.

However, the only acceptable responses would be either providing you with the material evidence requested, or an agreement to cease and desist in their plans to mandate mask wearing in the school.

NAME OF PARENT

PARENT’S ADDRESS / EMAIL ADDRESS FAO: NAME OF SCHOOL GOVERNORS

ADDRESS OF SCHOOL DATE NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO CURE NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL

NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT Dear Sir/Madam, RE: SCHOOL MASK POLICY. Following your failure to respond to my notice dated [add date], in relation to UK Government COVID-19 Policy, under the protection of the People’s Union of Britain, you are hereby served notice that you have a further three days to deliver to me the following: 1) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the designated facemasks are incapable of harming my child.

2) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the designated facemasks have undergone rigorous safety studies.

3) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that I will not suffer or develop any adverse reactions or die as a result of inhaling the Graphene Oxide [or any other substance] contained in all designated facemasks.

4) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the designated facemasks approved for emergency use by the MHRA provide protection from either SARS-COV-2 or COVID-19.

5) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have sought legal advice on whether it is lawful to mandate mask wearing for the children at your school and that you have performed an appropriate risk assessment.

6) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have employed the Precautionary Principle when deciding whether or not to impose mandatory wearing of the designated masks upon the children in your school.

7) Material evidence, not hearsay or opinion, which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have informed your public indemnity insurers if there is any possibility that serious or even fatal adverse events might ensue if my child obeys the mask mandate, in which case you would be liable for gross negligence and perhaps even manslaughter. Please deliver to me these reasonably requested items within three days of your receipt of this notice, given the seriousness of the matters raised and the apparent imminence of the school governors adhering to the UK Government policy of mandating the designated facemasks for all UK school children. I look forward to hearing from you without delay in signed writing and strongly advise you to accept that my child has ever right to refuse to wear a mask in school, unless and until you deliver to me the evidence described in the foregoing. In sincerity and honour, without ill will, frivolity or vexation, NAME OF PARENT

Trustee of People’s Union of Britain

All Rights Reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust

Errors & Omissions Excepted

Notice of Default

If the school governors propose that you should enter reasonable discussions before they take a position on the issues you have raised, this process should be suspended pending the outcome of further communications. The same would apply in the event this happens at an earlier stage.

However, if you don’t receive what you have reasonably requested and the school governors refuse to cease and desist in their plans to mandate mask wearing, the Notice of Default should be sent, notifying them of the potential civil and criminal liabilities they have incurred.

NAME OF PARENT

PARENT’S ADDRESS / EMAIL ADDRESS FAO: NAME OF SCHOOL GOVERNORS

ADDRESS OF SCHOOL DATE NOTICE OF DEFAULT NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL

NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT Dear Sir/Madam, RE: SCHOOL MASK POLICY. Following your failure to respond to my notices dated [add date] and [add date], in relation to UK Government COVID-19 Policy; under the protection of the People’s Union of Britain, you are hereby served Notice of Default. Please be advised that your silence on this very serious matter has given rise, by tacit procuration, to your agreement that: 1) There is no material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the designated facemasks are incapable of harming my child.

2) There is no material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the designated facemasks have undergone rigorous double-blind safety studies.

3) There is no independent material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that my child will not suffer any adverse reactions or die as a result of inhaling the Graphene Oxide [or any other substance] contained in all designated facemasks.

4) There is no material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that the designated facemasks approved for emergency use by the MHRA provide protection from either SARS-COV-2 or COVID-19.

5) There is no material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that that you have sought legal advice on whether it is lawful to mandate mask wearing for the children at your school and that you have performed an appropriate risk assessment.

6) There is no material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have employed the Precautionary Principle when deciding whether or not to impose mandatory wearing of the designated masks upon the children in your school.

7) There is no material evidence which proves beyond reasonable doubt that you have informed your public indemnity insurers if there is any possibility that serious or even fatal adverse events might ensue if my child obeys the mask mandate, in which case you would be liable for gross negligence and perhaps even manslaughter. perhaps even manslaughter. Please be advised that I will be holding you jointly and severally liable for any and all civil damages claims, in the event my child complies with such a mandate under protest and duress for the sole purpose of remaining in school and they suffer any injury, damage or harm as a result. In sincerity and honour, without ill will, frivolity or vexation, NAME OF PARENT

Trustee of People’s Union of Britain

All Rights Reserved under the Treaty of Universal Community Trust

Errors & Omissions Excepted

Next Steps

Unless the governors abandon their plans to mandate masks in the school, they should be held liable for any and all harm, damage and injury caused.

Furthermore, using a Common Law Lien process developed over the course of the past thirteen years, the injured parties will be able to obtain damages secured against the personal legal estates of the school governors, for the injuries caused by the masks mandate.

Needless to say, the templates for that non-judicial process of obtaining damages payouts will be posted at thebernician.net in due course, along with a webinar which will cover any question and queries people are likely to have.

However, it is anticipated that many of the school governors who are served the preceding three notice process will either suspend or terminate any and all plans to mandate masks in their school, rather than risk bankruptcy by ignoring or dismissing the serious issues raised.

Three Notice Process For Any School – Masks

